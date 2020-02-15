Mohsen Sohi Sells 3,121 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Stock

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Steris stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,595. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.09.
Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.
STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 225.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 130.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Steris
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
