Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.64.

MCO stock opened at $277.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.86 and its 200 day moving average is $226.77. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $166.01 and a one year high of $278.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

