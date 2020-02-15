Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

NYSE:ACN opened at $212.37 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $158.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.