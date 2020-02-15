Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

