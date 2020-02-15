Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.