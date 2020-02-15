Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $145.56 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $114.62 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.67 and its 200 day moving average is $137.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.