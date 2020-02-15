Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 758.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 623,700 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after buying an additional 583,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,612,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at $20,371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,029,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,482,000 after buying an additional 376,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners set a $63.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

