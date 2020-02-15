Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Jo Ann Beltramello Sells 13,356 Shares

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 13,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $401,080.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,775.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 7th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 2,691 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $83,582.46.
- On Friday, January 24th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $34,363.61.
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,871,034.38.
MNTA stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $32.37.
MNTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.