Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Jo Ann Beltramello Sells 13,356 Shares

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 13,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $401,080.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,775.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 2,691 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $83,582.46.

On Friday, January 24th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $34,363.61.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,871,034.38.

MNTA stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $32.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,464,000 after buying an additional 2,551,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,827,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,518,000 after buying an additional 247,082 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after buying an additional 2,374,229 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,526,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.