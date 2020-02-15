MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $4,182.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017178 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004647 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005046 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 79.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 182,420,727 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

