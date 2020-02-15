Monkey Project (MONK) Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $240,744.00 and approximately $747.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,193,828 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

