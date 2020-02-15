Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $273,360.00.

MPWR stock opened at $191.19 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $193.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.85 and its 200-day moving average is $162.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,881,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,854,000 after acquiring an additional 210,539 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,138,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,710,000 after acquiring an additional 187,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after acquiring an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after acquiring an additional 89,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

