Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.10-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.10. The company issued revenue guidance of mid single digits (cons +5%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.Moody’s also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.10-9.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.64.

Shares of MCO traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.83. The stock had a trading volume of 931,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $166.01 and a 52 week high of $278.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.86 and a 200 day moving average of $226.77. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

