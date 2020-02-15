Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 315.83 ($4.15).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

MGAM stock opened at GBX 306 ($4.03) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 313.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 276.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $873.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Laurence Mulliez purchased 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £14,842.80 ($19,524.86).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.