Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MORN stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.24. 37,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.80. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $116.99 and a 1 year high of $165.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,071 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.74, for a total transaction of $1,668,842.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,021,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,723,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total transaction of $1,361,870.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,902,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,963,782.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,380 shares of company stock worth $25,141,237 over the last ninety days. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Morningstar by 3,496.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 135,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.