Motco Acquires Shares of 1,498 B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Motco bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 333.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 7,497.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a market cap of $872.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.47.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

