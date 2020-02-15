Motco Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Motco raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after buying an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. JNE Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,881,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 501,545 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 849,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after acquiring an additional 493,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,718,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Shares of WBA opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

