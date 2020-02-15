Motco Purchases 120 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Motco boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $278.52 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $183.30 and a 52-week high of $279.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.32 and a 200-day moving average of $234.29. The company has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

