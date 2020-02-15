Motco Sells 1,700 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Motco reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Intel were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $67.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

