Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Several other analysts have also commented on MPAA. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of MPAA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.62. 98,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $58,740.00. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 407,528 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 893,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 111,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 236,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

