MovieBloc Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28.73 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 106.4% higher against the dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $14.69 million and $28.73 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.77 or 0.03472654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00250108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00158027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,796,659,185 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

