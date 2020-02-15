MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) CEO Andrea Greenberg Sells 51,667 Shares of Stock

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE MSGN opened at $15.58 on Friday. MSG Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $968.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.75.
MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MSGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.
About MSG Networks
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.
