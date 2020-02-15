MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.00

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.00 and traded as high as $60.61. MTY Food Group shares last traded at $59.73, with a volume of 49,267 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on MTY Food Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.92.
MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)
MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
