Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Howard Weil lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Insiders sold a total of 7,386 shares of company stock valued at $185,129 over the last ninety days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,654. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.16.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

