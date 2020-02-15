Myokardia Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,413 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,029% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 put options.

Shares of MYOK traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.40. 311,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,663. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. Myokardia has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group restated an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

In other Myokardia news, insider Jake Bauer sold 13,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $852,942.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,617.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $325,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,828 shares of company stock worth $6,099,362 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

