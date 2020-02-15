Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Myriad Genetics exited second-quarter fiscal 2020 on a dismal note. However, the company reported strong year-over-year revenue growth in EndoPredict, Prolaris and Other testing segments. Pharmaceutical and clinical service segments also witnessed an upside in revenues. The company expects to register uptick in hereditary cancer volumes on account of its contract with UnitedHealthcare. We are upbeat about the FDA approval attained by the company for myChoice CDx and BRACAnalysis CDx as companion diagnostic tests.The company saw a decline in Hereditary Cancer, GeneSight, Vectra and Prenatal revenues and incurred operating loss. A lowered fiscal 2020 guidance indicates chances of continuation of this sluggish trend. Over the past six months, Myriad Genetics has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.16.

NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 853,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.25. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 538,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

