NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $89.83

NAHL Group PLC (LON:NAH) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and traded as low as $58.38. NAHL Group shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 98,266 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 110.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 million and a P/E ratio of 6.25.

In other NAHL Group news, insider James Saralis bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($12,786.11).

NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

