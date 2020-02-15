NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Earns Outperform Spec Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA)‘s stock had its “outperform spec market weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday.

GRA traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.89. 6,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,127. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$2.10. The company has a market cap of $240.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.43.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NanoXplore will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.