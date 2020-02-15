National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NCMI. ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.70.

NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 307,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,117. The company has a market capitalization of $616.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $109,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

