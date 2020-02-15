National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NATI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.87.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $433,601. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 404,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after buying an additional 93,502 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 61,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

