National Tyre & Wheel (ASX:NTD) Trading Up 2.5%

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd (ASX:NTD)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.42 ($0.29) and last traded at A$0.41 ($0.29), approximately 28,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.45.

About National Tyre & Wheel (ASX:NTD)

National Tyre & Wheel Limited distributes and markets motor vehicle tires, wheels, tubes, and related products for 4WD, SUV, van, truck, caravan, trailer, and passenger cars in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Moorooka, Australia.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Tyre & Wheel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Tyre & Wheel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.