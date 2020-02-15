Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Trading Up 14.5%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11, approximately 125,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 63,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.77.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.99% of Navios Maritime worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

