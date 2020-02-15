NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.455-1.605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.20-4.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.26.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. NetApp has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 103.11% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

