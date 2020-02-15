NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Short Interest Update

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 103,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBSE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeuBase Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NBSE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.84. 86,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,787. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

