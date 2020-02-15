Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 272.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $579,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,866.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,848. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after acquiring an additional 199,705 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,707,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 330.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 127,195 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

