Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.54.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 272.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $579,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,866.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,848. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after acquiring an additional 199,705 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,707,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 330.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 127,195 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
