New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded to Sector Underperform at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and set a $0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.11.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD remained flat at $$0.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,608,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after buying an additional 533,637 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 43,627,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,657 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its holdings in New Gold by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,983 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in New Gold by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,428,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,058,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,772 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

