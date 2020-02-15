New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

Shares of NGD opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.11.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

