New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Cormark

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$0.65 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday.

NGD stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$1.00. The company had a trading volume of 910,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,386. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.82 and a 1 year high of C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.33. The company has a market cap of $679.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

