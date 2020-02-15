New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $222.14 million for the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%.

Shares of NWHM opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. New Home has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get New Home alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.