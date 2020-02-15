New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,972 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Citrix Systems worth $31,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,646 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,474,000 after buying an additional 57,041 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,768 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $478,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,670,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $140,037.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,256,886. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $122.03 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.89.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

