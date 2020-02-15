NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Sees Large Volume Increase

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 826,065 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 537,875 shares.The stock last traded at $1.67 and had previously closed at $1.58.
Several analysts have commented on NLNK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.
NewLink Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLNK)
NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.
