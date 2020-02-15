NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Sees Large Volume Increase

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 826,065 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 537,875 shares.The stock last traded at $1.67 and had previously closed at $1.58.

Several analysts have commented on NLNK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 479.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 95,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

