Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.70-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.Newmark Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.70-1.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Newmark Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Newmark Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.97.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. 1,296,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

