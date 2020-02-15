NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEWT. Raymond James cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NEWT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 17.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

