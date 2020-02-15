Newton Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.46 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Newton has a total market cap of $20.46 million and $6.70 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. In the last week, Newton has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.58 or 0.03134611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00246410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00151966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 14,456,994,590 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

