Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Trading Up 3.9%

Nexa Resources SA (TSE:NEXA) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.15 and last traded at C$11.15, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.73.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Nexa Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.64.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

