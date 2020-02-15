Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:NFC remained flat at $GBX 500 ($6.58) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,424. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12 month low of GBX 433 ($5.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 668 ($8.79). The company has a market cap of $434.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 528.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 526.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile
