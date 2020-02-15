Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:NFC remained flat at $GBX 500 ($6.58) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,424. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12 month low of GBX 433 ($5.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 668 ($8.79). The company has a market cap of $434.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 528.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 526.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

