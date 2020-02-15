NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NGL. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of NGL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.45. 920,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,242. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.08. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,672 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,900.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,203,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,066,000 after purchasing an additional 140,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,723 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 445,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $4,830,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

