Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Raised to

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nice presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Shares of Nice stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.09. 284,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. Nice has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $182.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nice in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nice in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Nice by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Nice in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nice by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

