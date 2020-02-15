Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.27-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $406-416 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.79 million.Nice also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.85 EPS.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.09. 284,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nice has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $182.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.01.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NICE. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nice from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nice from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.25.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

