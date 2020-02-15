Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 60,595 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,595 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 1.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $77,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $531.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $173.71 and a 1-year high of $593.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.15 and its 200 day moving average is $368.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.11.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.