Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $123,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total value of $814,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,128 shares of company stock worth $79,779,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.49.

CRM stock opened at $189.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.13. The company has a market capitalization of $168.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $192.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

